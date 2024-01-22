Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

Cue's Beau 3.00 Kempton

Very solid record (form figures 2221) last spring, easily winning Nottingham maiden (dropped to 6f; turf debut) the final time; returns to the all-weather still looking unexposed; very interesting on reappearance.

Hunting Percival 3.20 Plumpton

Dual winner at Stratford last summer (2m6f/3m2f), latterly off today's mark; drops in grade after respectable fourth at Wincanton (3m, good to soft) on Boxing Day and will be suited by the forecast good ground here; high on the list.

Rockinastorm 3.40 Warwick

Lucky winner on seasonal/chase debut here (3m, soft) but was good value for his win at Hereford next time (2m5f, good) and it wasn't a bad run at Uttoxeter having escaped a penalty; that race may have come too soon, only six days later, and heavy ground probably tested him as well; 5lb higher for this but he's on the shortlist.

Star Zinc 7.00 Newcastle

Has a patchy record but he won twice on Tapeta (7f/1m) last year and was a close second at Southwell (1m) 11 days ago; travelled smoothly for a long way in that race and he looks interesting off only 1lb higher here.

