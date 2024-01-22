Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .
Cue's Beau 3.00 Kempton
Very solid record (form figures 2221) last spring, easily winning Nottingham maiden (dropped to 6f; turf debut) the final time; returns to the all-weather still looking unexposed; very interesting on reappearance.
Hunting Percival 3.20 Plumpton
Dual winner at Stratford last summer (2m6f/3m2f), latterly off today's mark; drops in grade after respectable fourth at Wincanton (3m, good to soft) on Boxing Day and will be suited by the forecast good ground here; high on the list.
Rockinastorm 3.40 Warwick
Lucky winner on seasonal/chase debut here (3m, soft) but was good value for his win at Hereford next time (2m5f, good) and it wasn't a bad run at Uttoxeter having escaped a penalty; that race may have come too soon, only six days later, and heavy ground probably tested him as well; 5lb higher for this but he's on the shortlist.
Star Zinc 7.00 Newcastle
Has a patchy record but he won twice on Tapeta (7f/1m) last year and was a close second at Southwell (1m) 11 days ago; travelled smoothly for a long way in that race and he looks interesting off only 1lb higher here.
Read these next:
'He finds himself in much calmer waters now' - our Monday tipster aims to make another splash after last week's 9-2 winner
The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Plumpton and Warwick on Monday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Monday's four meetings
- Newcastle Placepot tips: Richard Birch casts his eye over the £50,000 guaranteed all-weather card
- Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Plumpton and Warwick on Monday
- Four outsiders to note at Chelmsford on Sunday - including a 25-1 shot whose 'mark underestimates her'
