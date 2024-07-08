Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Winter Crown 2.55 Ayr

Couple of sprint wins last season; has got better with each run this year, solid second at Hamilton (6f, good to firm; beaten by a subsequent dual winner) most recently; respected off same mark.

Garden Oasis 7.25 Ripon

Gained fifth win over course and distance off 3lb lower last month (good; made all); good second to a stablemate at Carlisle last time (1m, good); sound chance now back here unless the ground turns soft.

Evoluir 8.10 Wolverhampton

Yard among the winners and this one significantly bettered his two-year-old efforts, having been gelded, when one of three to come away at Newcastle ten days ago; is effectively in off the same mark and high on the shortlist.

Jesmond Dawn 9.00 Ripon

Can pull hard, and justified decision to drop him back down to 6f when getting off the mark in Redcar handicap last time (good to firm); up 6lb but well drawn and a contender.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

Read these next:

Richard Birch's play of the day at Worcester

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.