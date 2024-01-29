Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

Black Hawk Eagle 3.00 Hereford

Won maiden hurdle in Ireland in late 2022 and quite a promising Flat stayer subsequently (best RPR 83); useful effort on second start for new yard at Wincanton (1m7f, good to soft) on Boxing Day when beating a good subsequent winner; 5lb higher mark shouldn't be beyond him.

Henry's Friend 3.30 Hereford

Maiden and novice hurdle winner; made a good transition to fences, duly improving on his first go when jumping economically virtually throughout to win a useful Newbury handicap (2m6f, soft) last month; up 3lb; shouldn't have a problem with this sharper test; solid chance.

Morfee 3.50 Plumpton

Dual hurdle winner (3m1f/3m2f), who got off the mark over fences at Taunton (2m7f, good to soft) last month and he was only narrowly denied in his follow-up bid at this track (2m3f, soft); up another 3lb but he's open to more progress back up in trip and is strongly respected.

White Mist 8.00 Wolverhampton

Has improved for the fitting of a visor, just getting the better of Sisters In The Sky when making it 16th-time lucky over this course and distance last month and beaten a length by a dual subsequent winner back here last time; 1lb higher and the outside stall not perfect but still looks the one to beat.

