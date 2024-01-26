Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Lavender Hill Mob 1.27 Lingfield

Built upon the promise of his first two starts when winning 1m novice here three weeks ago at 10-11; his attractive pedigree provides optimism he'll continue to improve and there's every chance he'll stay 1m2f.

Trac 2.10 Sedgefield

Three wins last winter, including here, and having returned to form with a good second over C&D (soft) in November he went one better at Catterick (2m3f, soft) last month; this 7yo has a progressive profile and may well be able to take his latest 5lb rise in his stride.

Broken Halo 3.00 Sandown

Had already won the Royal Artillery Gold Cup (good) when winning last season's renewal of this race (staged in early March) by a comfortable 5l from Almazhar Garde; still travelling with purpose when falling two out in the London National back here in December (3m4f, heavy) before struggling in Warwick's Classic Chase when 25-1; this is more his scene; respected.

Crafter 7.15 Wolverhampton

Well backed when narrowly making it tenth-time lucky over C&D last month and he ran just as well when second of ten back here a fortnight later; up another 2lb, but the third horse from that race won here last Friday and he remains unexposed for a 6yo; stable also runs Above The Line.

