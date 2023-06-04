Racing Post logo
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Nottingham and Fakenham

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Greatgadian 3.45 Nottingham
Gets the verdict off a workable mark returned to the scene of his sole turf success

Reach 4.45 Nottingham
Gets the vote back down in class on the back of a creditable effort in a competitive field at York

Lipa K 5.00 Fakenham
Unexposed five-year-old who has won at Warwick and Ludlow the last twice and can complete the hat-trick

For Gina 5.30 Fakenham
Unexposed mare who ran well for a long way at Warwick on last month's handicap debut

Published on 4 June 2023
