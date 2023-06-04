Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Nottingham and Fakenham

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Greatgadian 3.45 Nottingham

Gets the verdict off a workable mark returned to the scene of his sole turf success

Reach 4.45 Nottingham

Gets the vote back down in class on the back of a creditable effort in a competitive field at York

Lipa K 5.00 Fakenham

Unexposed five-year-old who has won at Warwick and Ludlow the last twice and can complete the hat-trick

For Gina 5.30 Fakenham

Unexposed mare who ran well for a long way at Warwick on last month's handicap debut

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.