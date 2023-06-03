Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Lingfield and Stratford on Saturday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Across The Line 6.15 Stratford

Back to form with a couple of seconds and an easy lead could be his for the taking.

Gone 7.10 Lingfield

Has won three handicaps already and her latest Carlisle win came in a higher grade. A 2lb rise doesn't look beyond her.

Stormin Crossgales 7.20 Stratford

A bold front-runner who should excel around here and he's undergone wind surgery since a solid effort at Market Rasen.

Michaels Choice 8.45 Lingfield

Has conditions to suit and he can confirm the promise of his return to action at Salisbury last month.

