Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Kempton on Wednesday evening
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .
Golden Passport 7.00 Kempton
Unexposed sort whose novice form has received several boosts and could well prove ahead of his opening mark
Mount Athos 7.30 Kempton
Can complete the hat-trick having recorded 5l wins on his last two appearances and with the form having substance
Novel Legend 8.00 Kempton
Pipped over 2m at Newmarket in October and this lightly raced 4yo surely has more to offer
Phoenix Star 8.30 Kempton
Four-time C&D scorer who earns the vote off a handy mark now back here
Published on 29 March 2023Last updated 11:00, 29 March 2023
