Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Kempton on Wednesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .

7.00 Kempton

Unexposed sort whose novice form has received several boosts and could well prove ahead of his opening mark

7.30 Kempton

Can complete the hat-trick having recorded 5l wins on his last two appearances and with the form having substance

8.00 Kempton

Pipped over 2m at Newmarket in October and this lightly raced 4yo surely has more to offer

8.30 Kempton

Four-time C&D scorer who earns the vote off a handy mark now back here

