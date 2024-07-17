Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Wednesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Clean Getaway 3.10 Uttoxeter

Successful in two of his last three starts over fences, both at Market Rasen (2m1f, good); trainer Phil Kirby has his string in fine fettle, and this 7yo looks well treated over hurdles (14lb lower than over fences) in a bid to break the maiden tag (0-17) in this sphere; obvious chance.

Dazy Mazy 4.22 Thirsk

Off the mark at Doncaster (6f, soft) in April on her eighth start and went close at Catterick (6f, soft) next time; back to winning ways at Doncaster (6f, good) last time and this unexposed filly could continue to improve.

Tailorman 4.30 Bath

Kicked off his handicap career with a promising fourth at Nottingham (1m6f, good to firm) last month, two days before he was beaten a head when making most at Chester (2m, good); the latter performance, in particular, makes him of interest; Oisin Murphy also a notable booking.

Arkhalia Flynn 5.07 Yarmouth

Has improved in all four starts, finishing second of six here (6f, soft; first-time hood) last month (form could hardly have worked out better) before overcoming a troubled passaged to narrowly make a successful handicap debut under George Bass at Haydock (7f, good) 13 days ago; high on list from 3lb higher.

