TippingSpotlight Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Wednesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

She Has Notions
Off the mark over C&D (good) at the third attempt over fences last month when returning from a 150-day absence, when Sean Bowen was back in the saddle; 5lb rise looks manageable and another bold bid can be expected back from another break.

Profiteer
3yo who has form figures of 3312522 in handicaps and that latest second was a good effort behind a major improver at Thirsk (6f, good to firm); nudged up 2lb but he still has potential at this trip and seems versatile ground-wise; big player.

Carpathian
Nine-race maiden, placed on four occasions; particularly good effort (neck second) over 1m3f here most recently with usual hood removed; clear possibilities with the headgear again missing.

Nemov
Five-race maiden; has performed respectably in 7f turf events since switched to handicap level, while shaping as if this return to 6f will suit; solid second over C&D on debut (sole AW start; form has major substance); very interesting.

