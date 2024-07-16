Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Tuesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Regency Boy 3.30 Beverley

Unexposed 4yo; sound effort when second over C&D on latest start in May (good to soft; not best of runs); had Three Platoon behind in third that day and fourth has won since, so form is fair; visor now replaces blinkers; respected.

Ugo Gregory 5.00 Beverley

Won this last year as well as in 2021, each time on soft ground (has two other C&D wins to his name); had to work early to lead from stall 12 at Chester on Friday (doesn't have to make the running) and that will have set him up for the hat-trick bid.

Media Shooter 7.30 Kempton

Looks a better horse on AW than turf and his record over C&D reads 121; only 1lb higher than for his win here in March and his latest York effort suggested he was still in top form; interesting.

Chico Dulce 9.00 Kempton

Came with a strong late run to win a minor handicap at Lingfield four weeks ago (1m2f), his first start over further than 1m; that form has worked out well (second and third have won since and the fifth went close next time) so a 2lb rise could be lenient, especially with further progress possible over the extra furlong.

