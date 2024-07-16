- More
Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Tuesday
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .
What is a Lucky 15?
A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.
The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.
Regency Boy 3.30 Beverley
Unexposed 4yo; sound effort when second over C&D on latest start in May (good to soft; not best of runs); had Three Platoon behind in third that day and fourth has won since, so form is fair; visor now replaces blinkers; respected.
Ugo Gregory 5.00 Beverley
Won this last year as well as in 2021, each time on soft ground (has two other C&D wins to his name); had to work early to lead from stall 12 at Chester on Friday (doesn't have to make the running) and that will have set him up for the hat-trick bid.
Media Shooter 7.30 Kempton
Looks a better horse on AW than turf and his record over C&D reads 121; only 1lb higher than for his win here in March and his latest York effort suggested he was still in top form; interesting.
Chico Dulce 9.00 Kempton
Came with a strong late run to win a minor handicap at Lingfield four weeks ago (1m2f), his first start over further than 1m; that form has worked out well (second and third have won since and the fifth went close next time) so a 2lb rise could be lenient, especially with further progress possible over the extra furlong.
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on inFree tips
Last updated
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings
- Tuesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- Kempton Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders' picks for the £50,000 guaranteed pot
- The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's two horse racing tips at Beverley and Kempton on Tuesday
- Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Monday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings
- Tuesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- Kempton Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders' picks for the £50,000 guaranteed pot
- The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's two horse racing tips at Beverley and Kempton on Tuesday
- Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Monday