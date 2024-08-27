Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Tuesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Inanna 2.40 Musselburgh

Winless since his debut but she made an encouraging start for her new yard when third of seven in 6f Ayr handicap 15 days ago; she merits serious consideration off a reduced mark.

Another Baar 4.00 Ripon

Two C&D wins (soft/good to firm) last season and back to winning ways at Doncaster (6f, good to firm) this month; another big run when second of 16 over C&D last time and this in-form 4yo holds very solid claims.

Onemorefortheroad 6.25 Stratford

Went off too hard before capitulating in Cartmel race won by Al Zaraqaan in May and again paid the price for his early exertions when weakening into ninth in competitive event at Uttoxeter (2m, good to soft) last month; might find it easier to seize control in this smaller field and, if judged on spring form, he's a major player.

Sir Rodneyredblood 7.08 Lingfield

13-time AW winner (including twice over C&D) who usually races prominently; back off the same mark as when dead-heating for first at Chelmsford (6f, Polytrack) last December and he could enjoy an uncontested lead; respected under Oisin Murphy.

