Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Thursday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Lincoln Rockstar 3.45 Leicester

2-4 since returning for this yard in May with a tongue-tie applied; lost little in defeat when beaten less than a length into second of ten at Nottingham (1m6f, good) 12 days ago; acts on any ground and again a major player from just 1lb higher.

Humble Spark 4.55 Hamilton

A neck second here (1m4f, good) last month, sandwiched by wins at Newcastle (1m2f, AW); trainer has won the last two runnings and he holds leading claims provided conditions suit (unraced on slow ground).

Bobacious 5.10 Chepstow

Progressing steadily and he got off the mark at Brighton 16 days ago (1m2f, good to firm), looking a bit ungainly but rallying well to lead close home; could well have more to come at this trip (and further).

Caldwell 7.50 Worcester

Well-held favourite dropped into selling company on May's stable debut but caught the eye in the manner in which he finished his race off from an unpromising position behind Afta Party in a C&D handicap 17 days ago; needs to build on that but there is major renewed hope.

