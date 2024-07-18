Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Chepstow

5.10: Bobacious

Last year's winner Carp Kid can go well back down into Class 6 company, while Sonnet Star and Rebel Angel (second choice) also come into the reckoning. BOBACIOUS (nap) dug deep to win at Brighton 16 days ago and the lightly raced four-year-old still has more to offer at this trip and further.

Paul Smith

Epsom

8.05: Guiteau

The key question surrounds whether Miss Information and GUITEAU (nap) can reach the same standard today that they did when winning last week, as they are well handicapped judged on those performances. Preference is for Guiteau given that his run was at this track and the more dominant display, although he admittedly has a 5lb penalty this time. Jim Boyle has won three of the last seven runnings of this race and is this time represented by Marlay Park (who won it in 2022) and Hodler.

Richard Austen

Hamilton

4.55: Humble Spark

Jim Goldie has won the last two runnings and can make it three in a row with the progressive four-year-old HUMBLE SPARK (nap). Change Of Fortune was a good second at Ffos Las last week and is next on the list ahead of Ledger, who also arrives on the back of a positive recent performance.

Ben Hutton

Killarney

6.02: La Hacienda

Much improved when romping home at Sligo last time LA HACIENDA (nap) has been hit with a 12lb rise but remains nicely in compared to her Flat rating and gets the vote to follow up. Plenty of dangers though, headed by the likes of Optional Mix, Major Barry and Wandering Rocks.

Alan Hewison

Leicester

3.45: Lincoln Rockstar

The vote goes to LINCOLN ROCKSTAR (nap) who can make it 3-5 since joining Ivan Furtado with a tongue-tie applied. The main dangers may come from the pair who finished behind him when he scored at Beverley last month. Runner-up Escarpment is closely matched with the selection on these revised terms and although Spring Chorus was a fair way behind them in that contest, better can be expected from her back on a slow surface.

David Bellingham

Leopardstown

7.55: Woottonpassit

Touched off over C&D last time, Vice President will likely try and make all again and should take a bit of pegging back if improving for headgear. Preference, though, is for WOOTTONPASSIT (nap) who made a pleasing debut at Roscommon in May and has been given plenty of time to mature. Slowdownbarney ran well in a Curragh maiden on Derby weekend and is capable of further progress.

Mark Nunan

Worcester

7.50: Caldwell

The unexposed Jacobs Acre makes his handicap debut after an improved effort last time and Shinji (second choice) is also capable of getting involved in an open contest, but preference is for CALDWELL (nap) who caught the eye over C&D last time and has become too well handicapped to ignore. Last-time-out winners Afta Party and Greatness Awaits are also considered.

Tim Mitchell

