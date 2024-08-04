Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Sunday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Telemark 4.35 Chester

Useful two-year-old and looked one to follow when winning at Thirsk in June (7f, good to soft; first-time tongue-tie retained since); interesting that he was so strong in the market at York (mile, good to soft; 14 ran) and he lost his position early after interference; can be given another chance.

Sea Grey 5.05 Chester

Well beaten over hurdles in May but returned to the Flat with two course wins this summer (2m/1m6f); will be fine over today's shorter trip and capable 7lb claimer Charlie Maggs is enlisted for this hat-trick attempt; must be considered.

Letsbefrank 5.45 Haydock

Won at Hamilton (1m3f, good) in June in second handicap and followed up at Thirsk (1m6f, good to soft); close third of 14 at York (2m, good to soft) latest and this progressive four-year-old can play another leading role; will land £100,000 bonus if winning this to post third win in Sky Bet Sunday Series.

American Affair 6.15 Haydock

Improved form this year, winning on reappearance at Musselburgh (5f, good to soft) before a good second of 15 at Hamilton (5f, good; denied clear run), then winning again at Thirsk (5f, good to soft); he's up 8lb for last time but did it cosily in that big field and could still be ahead of the handicapper; aiming for third Sky Bet Sunday Series win and £100k bonus.

