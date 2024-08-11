- More
Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Sunday
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .
What is a Lucky 15?
A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.
The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.
Bowood 2.10 Ripon
Led close home under Elle-May Croot on last month's stable debut at Doncaster (1m, good to firm; front pair clear), opening his account at the 17th attempt; still on good mark after 5lb rise and unexposed over 1m; high on the list.
High Violet 3.00 Leicester
Has improved for the fitting of a tongue-tie and made it eighth-time lucky over C&D (good to firm) last month; 6lb higher, but the form of that race is working out well and she may still have more to offer; high on list.
Cool Legend 3.40 Ripon
Only 1-7 but he ran his best race yet when second at Goodwood (1m4f, good) and was denied a clear run when close up at Newbury; only a matter of time before he goes in off this mark (same as for those last two runs).
Hurstwood 4.10 Ripon
Three-time course winner who was stopped in his run when only seventh here two runs back; has since fared best of the rest behind a runaway winner at Redcar; a seven-time winner at 6f and has won just once over 5f but still respected.
