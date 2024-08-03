Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Saturday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Phantom Flight 1.50 Goodwood

Ran respectably last July on sole attempt at 1m4f; made stable and seasonal debut in a first-time hood (retained) at Newbury (1m2f, good to firm; Listed) a fortnight ago, having been gelded, and posted a career best to beat Al Aasy by 1l; every chance he'll be fine now back up in trip and his prominent style may be an advantage in what could be a tactical race.

Great Bedwyn 2.25 Goodwood

Unraced on soft; won twice last season (strong late on over 1m4f here on second occasion) and has found a little extra this term, getting daylight in the final 1f when he won by a nose at Newbury (1m4f) 15 days ago; that was his first run since being gelded; this new trip now looks well worth a go.

Caius Chorister 3.00 Goodwood

Won at this meeting in 2022; ended last term with a 1m6f French Group 3 win from the front and better form again this season when upped to 2m and beaten a head in Group 3s at Ascot and Sandown; raced far too freely in the 2m4f Ascot Gold Cup on latest outing but looks a major player today.

Purosangue 3.35 Goodwood

Two wins (5f and 6f) as a 2yo, the second of them in Listed race on soft ground; highly tried this year but he's shown plenty, notably when second of eight in a Sandown Group 3 (5f, soft) four weeks ago; 4lb well in here and he won't mind returning to 6f; stable won this with a 3yo in 2016 and this one performed well at this meeting last year, so he makes plenty of appeal.

