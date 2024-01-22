Southwell Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders takes aim at the £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote's £50,000 guarantee heads to Southwell and two are picked in the opening amateur riders' event (4.30).

The booking of Simon Walker heightens interest in the well-treated Andaleep , while Throne Hall was an eyecatcher last time over a trip short of his best.

The standard among those with experience is not high in division one of the mile maiden (5.00). Well-bred newcomer Who's Glen makes some appeal. Magna Vega also has a good pedigree and is worth including as insurance.

King Of Spain seems sure to improve in the second division (5.30) after a solid introduction at Southwell. The same is true of Thorntonledale Max , who produced an encouraging debut effort at Lingfield.

Next up is a 7f handicap (6.00) and Counsel looked well ahead of his mark for Mick Appleby. He is drawn wider than ideal, though, and Grant Wood rates a solid back-up selection.

Clipsham La Habana is banked on in the first division of the 6f handicap (6.30). He fared best of the held-up runners when fifth from a wide trip at Lingfield last time.

The two to side with in the final leg (7.00) are Quandary , who can step forward for this extra furlong, and Rock Opera , who was given too much to do at Wolverhampton over 7f recently. He is better judged on his 6f victory two starts ago.

Southwell Placepot perm

4.30

4 Andaleep

6 Throne Hall

5.00

3 Who’s Glen

5 Magna Vega

5.30

4 King Of Spain

7 Thorntonledale Max

6.00

2 Counsel

3 Grant Wood

6.30

1 Clipsham La Habana

7.00

2 Rock Opera

6 Quandary

2x2x2x2x1x2 = 32 lines

