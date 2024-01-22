Southwell Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders takes aim at the £50,000 guaranteed pool
The Tote's £50,000 guarantee heads to Southwell and two are picked in the opening amateur riders' event (4.30).
The booking of Simon Walker heightens interest in the well-treated Andaleep, while Throne Hall was an eyecatcher last time over a trip short of his best.
The standard among those with experience is not high in division one of the mile maiden (5.00). Well-bred newcomer Who's Glen makes some appeal. Magna Vega also has a good pedigree and is worth including as insurance.
King Of Spain seems sure to improve in the second division (5.30) after a solid introduction at Southwell. The same is true of Thorntonledale Max, who produced an encouraging debut effort at Lingfield.
Next up is a 7f handicap (6.00) and Counsel looked well ahead of his mark for Mick Appleby. He is drawn wider than ideal, though, and Grant Wood rates a solid back-up selection.
Clipsham La Habana is banked on in the first division of the 6f handicap (6.30). He fared best of the held-up runners when fifth from a wide trip at Lingfield last time.
The two to side with in the final leg (7.00) are Quandary, who can step forward for this extra furlong, and Rock Opera, who was given too much to do at Wolverhampton over 7f recently. He is better judged on his 6f victory two starts ago.
Southwell Placepot perm
4.30
4 Andaleep
6 Throne Hall
5.00
3 Who’s Glen
5 Magna Vega
5.30
4 King Of Spain
7 Thorntonledale Max
6.00
2 Counsel
3 Grant Wood
6.30
1 Clipsham La Habana
7.00
2 Rock Opera
6 Quandary
2x2x2x2x1x2 = 32 lines
