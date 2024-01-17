Southwell Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders goes for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote are ensuring a £50,000 Placepot guarantee for the evening all-weather meeting at Southwell and Mucuna is relied upon in the opener (5.00).

Mucuna ran okay on her first start for 531 days in a good mares' handicap hurdle on Challow day at Newbury and is interesting back on the Flat.

The 1m3f novice (5.30) looks a good opportunity for Alrazeen , who is getting weight from all four of his rivals and bids to follow an encouraging start at Kempton last month.

There are a few with solid claims in the 7f handicap (6.00). Course-and-distance winners Back From Dubai and Daafy are in good form and rate the two strongest contenders.

There isn't much pace on in the feature 1m3f handicap (6.30) and sticking with two who possess a turn of foot over shorter might be the prudent strategy. Howth and Tiger Beetle are the pair to concentrate on.

He's An Angel has a good chance of following up his Wolverhampton success in the 6f handicap (7.00). If the likely favourite bombs out, Higher Law can capitalise.

Trulie Good , who outran odds of 50-1 when a close second here 13 days ago, is banked on in the final leg (7.30).

Southwell Placepot perm

5.00

6 Mucuna

5.30

5 Alrazeen

6.00

1 Back From Dubai

2 Daafy

6.30

6 Howth

11 Tiger Beetle

7.00

1 He's An Angel

4 Higher Law

7.30

6 Trulie Good

1x1x2x2x2x1 = 8 lines

