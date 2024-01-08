Southwell Placepot tips: Gary Savage's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool

There is a £50,000 guaranteed Placepot pool at Southwell and it could pay nicely with lots of open races. One will do in the opening 6f handicap (5.00), however, where Saturday's cosy course-and-distance victor El Hibri has his penalty offset by a good apprentice.

I'll take two in a trappy first division of the 1m4f handicap (5.30), with Royal Dream looking a solid proposition under Rossa Ryan and Assail, who is unexposed and whose stable does well here.

The second division (6.00) looks just as tricky, but Morlaix is well handicapped and likes it here, while Bringbackmemories caught the eye when reappearing at Newcastle last month.

There are only two places in the 1m3f novice (6.30) and Jacques Cartier, who is bred to stay well, can relish the extra distance on his second start.

There are plenty of chances with a maximum field in the Class 2 7f handicap (7.00). A strong pace looks likely, so a play on one from the front in course-and-distance winner Lord Of The Lodge, and one from the rear in Greatgadian will hopefully pay dividends.

A six-runner fillies' and mares' handicap (7.30) is the final leg and three in-form runners clash. Enola Grey is up the weights, but she went close in a Class 3 here last month and can at least nab a place.

Southwell Placepot perm

5.00

11 El Hibri

5.30

4 Assail

7 Royal Dream

6.00

1 Bringbackmemories

6 Morlaix

6.30

3 Jacques Cartier

7.00

1 Lord Of The Lodge

6 Greatgadian

7.30

3 Enola Grey

1x2x2x1x2x1 = 8 lines

