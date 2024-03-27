Southwell Placepot picks: Harry Wilson serves up his perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pot

The two small-field novice events will make or break us in the Tote's £50,000 guarantee pool at Southwell, but there are a few bankers on the card which can keep our Placepot streamlined.

The first comes in the opening 5f handicap (4.35), in which Catch Cunningham , who was a fine third on his stable debut for Michael Herrington after a break, looks to be on a good mark. He can get us through leg one.

Artisan Dancer can also be banked on in the 1m6f handicap (5.00). He's ultra consistent and this is a weaker race than last time.

The 1m3f novice (5.30) is tricky. Infatuator sets the form standard but takes on some interesting newcomers who could have his measure. Cadogan Place , a brother to Group 1 winner Quadrilateral, and Grebastarky are the ones for me.

Suspicion had two of his rivals behind when winning at Kempton last month and could have more to offer in the mile novice (6.00). He has to give 6lb to Vibrato , who may have needed his debut, so he goes in as well.

Lough Leane , who is 4lb well in under a penalty, can extend his winning sequence in division one of the mile handicap (6.30), while Retraction is one of my best bets of the day in division two (7.00). Both rate banker material.

Southwell Placepot perm

4.25

3 Catch Cunningham

5.00

1 Artisan Dancer

5.30

1 Cadogan Place

3 Grebastarky

6.00

1 Suspicion

5 Vibrato

6.30

2 Lough Leane

7.00

2 Retraction

1x1x2x2x1x1 = 4 lines

