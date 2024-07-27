'She was not seen to best effect and shouldn't be a double-figure price' - Jack Haynes answers the big questions on King George day

What’s the big story?

Well, that’s an easy one. The King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes (3.40 Ascot ) is the midsummer highlight and we have yet another belting running.

There are six individual Group 1 winners in the nine-runner line-up and favourite Auguste Rodin bids to take his top-level tally to seven.

Godolphin globetrotter Rebel’s Romance is a fascinating contender, arriving with a 5-5 record at a lower level in Britain but more notably boasting five Group/Grade 1 wins on his CV from his travels.

Pretty Polly heroine Bluestocking, four-time Group 1 winner Luxembourg, the progressive Middle Earth – a definite each-way candidate – and Irish Derby second Sunway ensure there is plenty of depth to this top-quality contest.

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Get £50 In Free Bets When You Place £10 NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Build your own bets with Bet Builder

Build your own bets with Bet Builder Free Bets with Betfair's Rewards Club Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get £50 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

Who wins the King George?

It’s hard to see past Auguste Rodin , particularly with the ground on the quick side. He looked to be idling in front in the Prince of Wales’s and was value for more than the winning margin. He can prove a class apart.

What’s the best bet of the day?

Tales Of The Heart (1.50 Ascot ) catches my eye on the King George undercard. She was not seen to best effect in the Duchess of Cambridge last time – a race in which it paid to be prominent – but there was lots to like about her Empress second the time before. She shouldn’t be a double-figure price.

What’s the lay of the day?

I’m happy to take on Passenger in the Sky Bet York Stakes (3.15 ). This is his first start since May and a potential stepping stone to the Juddmonte International. I wouldn’t be surprised if any of his three rivals were successful, such is the quality of opposition.

Which handicapper cannot go unbacked?

Silky Wilkie has to be a big player in the Sky Bet Dash Handicap (2.40 ) at York after a back-to-form second to course specialist Jordan Electrics in the Scottish Stewards’ Cup at Hamilton.

That was the first time he had encountered a sound surface this year and he has run well on all four previous visits to York.

What’s the nap away from the ITV action?

There could be plenty of juice in the price of Irish Nectar in the 6f three-year-old handicap (4.05 ) at Chester.

Kevin Ryan’s sprinter was an eyecatcher at York’s Dante meeting in a race that has worked out really well. His two juvenile wins came on soft ground, so the forecast heavy showers are a big plus, as is the booking of course maestro Franny Norton.

ITV Racing schedule

Betfair are offering new customers £50 in free bet multiples when you place a £10 Sportsbook bet.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £50 in free bets to place on the big races this weekend. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Betfair through this link and click the 'Get Started' button Sign up for an account using code ZSKAOF and create your username and password Place a minimum £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of minimum EVS (2.0) Get £50 in free bet builders, accumulators or multiples to use on any sport

Betfair betting sign-up offer: the key terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the 2024 Betfair betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

18+

New UK & ROI customers

Rewards valid for 30 days

Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify

T&Cs apply

Please gamble responsibly

Read this next:

Harry Wilson found a 2-1 winner in last week's column - find out who he fancies in all seven ITV races at Ascot and York

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.