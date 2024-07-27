Harry Wilson found a 2-1 winner in last week's column - find out who he fancies in all seven ITV races at Ascot and York

Harry Wilson with his advice for all seven races at Ascot and York on Saturday . . .

1.50 Ascot

Sodexo Live! Princess Margaret Stakes (Group 3), 6f

Harry's tip: Simmering

Simmering is held in high regard and was thrown into the Albany despite losing on her debut. The form of her debut third looks strong, with winner Arabie landing a Group 3 and a Group 2 since, and the second and fourth both won their next starts, while her Royal Ascot second looks solid given the third and fourth finished placed in a Group 2 two weeks ago. Ryan Moore is an eyecatching jockey booking and she should get off the mark.

Simmering 13:50 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Ollie Sangster

2.05 York

Sky Bet Jump Jockeys' Nunthorpe Handicap, 5f

Harry's tip: Night On Earth

Paul Midgley loves this contest and the in-form Birkenhead, who won this in 2022 from the same mark, makes the most appeal of his runners, but this is a weaker race than Night On Earth usually runs in and he looks the perfect candidate from a slipping mark. He was very consistent on the all-weather after the turn of the year, winning two times and finishing second on a further four occasions, but he took that form to a new level when making all in the 'Dash' trial at Epsom off 4lb lower and has run well in Class 2 handicaps off marks in the 80s since. This track should suit him perfectly, as he’s got bundles of early speed, and he could prove hard to peg back under Charlie Todd, who has a lot more recent experience on the Flat than some of his rivals, having ridden 12 times in this sphere – ten times since January 2023 – with a win, two seconds, a third and two fourths.

Night On Earth 14:05 York View Racecard Jky: Charlie Todd Tnr: Ian Williams

2.25 Ascot

Longines Valiant Stakes (Group 3), 1m

Harry's tip: Sirona

Sirona has been much improved since joining David Menuisier, posting progressive Racing Post Ratings in finishing half a length behind an improving three-year-old on her reappearance, despite giving away 12lb, and going down by a length against the boys in the John of Gaunt. Group 1 company proved slightly too much last time, but, although well beaten by the smart Porta Fortuna, she finished just half a length behind the second and produced a career-best RPR. She is the joint-highest-rated runner in this contest and conditions look ideal for her to land a deserved success on this big drop in class.

Sirona 14:25 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: David Menuisier

2.40 York

Sky Bet Dash Handicap, 6f

Harry's tip: Rage Of Bamby

Rage Of Bamby had some strong juvenile form, winning a 6f novice at Newbury on debut, from which the second, third and fifth are now rated 96, 94 and 89 respectively, and placing in the Group 2 Rockfel Stakes behind subsequent Group 1 scorer Commissioning. Excuses can be made for the two defeats which followed, as she probably found the race coming too quickly at Newmarket later that month, while she didn't look at home on the all-weather next time. She went mightily close to winning on her handicap debut here in August, going down by just a neck, but has since found life tough in Listed contests, albeit she ran well for a long way in the Garrowby Stakes over course and distance in September, when the rain-softened ground and being carried left didn't help. This is the first time she has encountered very quick ground since that narrow defeat here last year and she's worth a look at a big price off 1lb lower than that day.

Rage Of Bamby 14:40 York View Racecard Jky: Charles Bishop Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

3.00 Ascot

Moet & Chandon International Stakes, 7f

Harry's tip: Bless Him

Bless Him has been an admirable servant to connections over the years and although he hasn't won for two years, he showed he could still cut it in these competitive handicaps when going down by just a neck in the Victoria Cup over course and distance in May. The front two have run well in Group company since and although he has failed to replicate that form in three starts since, he hasn't had things go his way, especially when staying on strongly too late having had nowhere to go in the Bunbury Cup last time. He's 4lb below his last winning mark, loves it at Ascot and could give connections one last hurrah with Jamie Spencer back in the saddle.

Bless Him 15:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: David Simcock

3.15 York

Sky Bet York Stakes (Group 2), 1m2½f

Harry's tip: Passenger

Alflaila won this last year and probably sets the standard on his Group 1 efforts behind Auguste Rodin the last twice, but Passenger was mightily impressive in dismissing the race-fit Israr at Chester last time and gets my vote. Israr franked the form when running away with a Listed contest next time and the lightly raced Passenger is sure to step forward from that reappearance here. Baring his Epsom blip, Passenger has posted progressive RPRs, while Alflaila has yet to better the 123 he achieved in October 2022, not even when taking this last year. Passenger has to carry a 3lb Group 2 penalty but he's sure to rate plenty higher and can take this before playing a major role at the highest level soon.

Passenger 15:15 York View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

3.40 Ascot

King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes (Group 1), 1m4f

Harry's tip: Bluestocking

Auguste Rodin looked good when winning the Prince of Wales’s Stakes and looks the one to beat on paper, but last year’s flop is still firmly in the memory and he can’t be fully trusted. Bluestocking has found the winning groove this year, demolishing some smart rivals in the Group 2 Middleton Stakes before getting the better of Emily Upjohn in the Pretty Polly, and looks worth siding with armed with a 3lb allowance. She is yet to win over this trip, but she's fully proven over the distance, having been beaten less than half a length on three occasions, and should benefit from having something to aim at, with Hans Andersen a likely pacemaker.

Bluestocking 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Ralph Beckett

