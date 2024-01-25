Sandown Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50k guaranteed pool

Southoftheborder had his bubble burst when last seen as he looked fourth best of five when unseating in a Grade 2 at Sandown, but he doesn't face such a stiff task back there in novice company and should be banker material for Placepot punters in the opener (1.15).

In the next (1.50), Georgi Girl and Him Malaya are the two improving youngsters, and they both have jockeys with winning experience, which could prove key.

A case could be made for all six in the Long Water Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (2.25), but the two who stand out are main bet General Medrano and Fine Casting , both having some fine hurdles form at the track.

Broken Halo did the Royal Artillery/Grand Military Gold Cup double last season, but the fourth (3.00) is a far better race than the won he won in March. Preferred are Rose Of Arcadia and Nestor Park , who look much better treated at the weights.

The fifth (3.35) is really hard. The consistent Gyenyame should run well again, while a couple with chances at bigger prices are Havaila , who performed decently on this track last season, and the fragile Robin's Dream , who has been given a proper chance by the handicapper.

In the last (4.10), consistent trio Wot You Wearing , Eloi Du Puy and Artistic Endeavour are the far-from-confident selections.

Sandown Placepot perm

1.15

3 Southoftheborder

1.50

6 Georgi Girl

7 Him Malaya

2.25

2 General Medrano

4 Fine Casting

3.00

9 Nestor Park

10 Rose Of Arcadia

3.35

8 Gyenyame

10 Robin's Dream

13 Havaila

4.10

4 Artistic Endeavour

9 Eloi Du Puy

14 Wot You Wearing

1x2x2x2x3x3 = 72 lines

