Sandown Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150k guaranteed pool

Spanish Blaze is 2-2 at Sandown and will doubtless be a popular order in Placepots for the opener (1.15).

I have a feeling this race could be a good deal better than the one he won last time, though, and Pitney , who ran a screamer considering how wide he went at Chester last time, and Storm Star , who looks certain to improve now handicapping on turf, are much preferred.

Desperate Hero is quite a strong fancy for the next (1.50), especially as I can find reasons for opposing the front two. Apollo One is well worth a try at this level and is goes in as a speculative back-up in the hope of an upset.

Cicero's Gift is the main play in the third (2.25), but there are no shortage of course specialists to focus on as well. Dual Identity and Two Tempting are surely going to be on the premises if the long-absent selection is not.

Clove Hitch and Regal Jubilee would be my two against favourite Soprano in the fourth (3.00), and there is no opposing red-hot favourite City Of Troy in the Coral-Eclipse (3.35).

That leaves a tricky handicap to close (4.12), although Midnight Rumble should go well for Alan King, who has booked Dylan Browne McMonagle.

This three-year-old had shown promise on turf before winning easily on the all-weather last time and could be a big improver. Sun God , who had been gelded since a fine return, and the consistent The Hun , are two others to consider in an open heat.

Sandown Placepot perm

1.15

4 Storm Star

5 Pitney

1.50

1 Apollo One

3 Desperate Hero

2.25

1 Cicero's Gift

6 Dual Identity

8 Two Tempting

3.00

2 Clove Hitch

5 Regal Jubilee

3.35

4 City Of Troy

4.12

1 Sun God

7 Midnight Rumble

10 The Hun

2 x 2 x 3 x 2 x 1 x 3 = 72 lines

World Pool tip

The Eclipse will be by far the most familiar of the seven World Pool races this weekend, with the others coming from South Africa and Germany. More than that, it has a field of eight, which opens up Swinger possibilities, writes Keith Melrose.

As a Swinger just requires getting two of the first three, in any position, we can ignore City Of Troy. He is unlikely to pay well, as a prohibitively priced runner for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore.

Start with Dancing Gemini , who shaped well in the Derby. He might be good enough for second here. Al Riffa is the other to consider as his potential remains untapped and his French form in particular makes him interesting in a Group 1 field lacking depth.

Recommended bet

3.35 Sandown

1 Al Riffa

5 Dancing Gemini

1pt ToteSwinger (one bet)

