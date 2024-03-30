Plumpton Placepot picks: Tom Segal's 16-line perm for the Premier meeting

Premier racing comes to Plumpton and local trainer Chris Gordon looks to have targeted the meeting with some of his best horses.

Our Champ was a big eyecatcher in the Betfair Hurdle last time on his first run after a wind operation and he looks sure to go well in the BetGoodwin Sussex Champion Hurdle Handicap Hurdle (4.15). Another local trainer Gary Moore saddles what might be the main danger in Teddy Blue .

Alto Alto is another in-form runner for Gordon and he has to go in the perm in the 2m handicap chase (2.30). All six runners can be given a chance though, so chase debutante Vicki Vale goes in too.

The final Gordon runner to include is Sea Invasion , who looks sure to improve massively for the step up to 2m5f in the novice handicap hurdle (3.05) and it will be surprising if he isn't a class or two above his opposition. To keep the perm manageable Sea Invasion goes in alone and the other banker is Fourtowns in the opening maiden hurdle (1.55).

Makin'yourmindup has been a big improver on heavy ground of late but if the sun continues to shine he might find the ground going against him in the staying handicap chase (3.40) and better Placepot value might lie with the well-handicapped pair of Moroder and Cap Du Nord . Neither have been in great form but have dropped to marks they can be very competitive off as a consequence.

The final leg, the 2m3½f handicap chase (4.50), is not a strong race and the course specialist I See You Well might be the most solid option despite dropping in trip. Fame And Fun down the bottom of the weights is much less exposed and should be capable of better so he goes in as well.

Plumpton Placepot perm

1.55

3 Fourtowns

2.30

4 Vicki Vale

5 Alto Alto

3.05

1 Sea Invasion

3.40

3 Moroder

7 Cap Du Nord

4.10

6 Teddy Blue

11 Our Champ

4.50

1 I See You Well

8 Fame And Fun

1x2x1x2x2x2=16 lines

