Plumpton Placepot picks: Tom Segal attempts to crack the £50,000 guaranteed pool

With conditions sure to be testing at Plumpton, stamina is going to be the order of the day, especially in the Sussex National (2.50). The Tizzards have a good record in the race and so Rose Of Arcadia should go well, while Foxboro stepped up on his previous form with a runaway win in a marathon chase at Exeter last time.

The staying handicap hurdle (2.15) is contested by two old favourites in Call Me Lord and Eldorado Allen. Both have shown they still have some petrol in the tank, but they may struggle to give lots of weight away to Hititi and Transmission in these conditions.

The hardest race to get through might well be the 2m3½f handicap chase (3.25), but with the Toby Lawes team in good form Kap Auteuil could bounce back to form, which would see him go close from a nice mark. He does have questions to answer, though, and Fragrant Delitiep , who is also well treated on his best form, goes in as a back-up.

As is usually the case at Plumpton, Gary Moore has plenty of fancied runners and he looks to have excellent chances of winning the first two races with Through The Ages (12.45), who was really impressive at Newbury last time, and Authorised Speed (1.15), who was a high-class novice hurdler and looked likely to be an even better chaser until tipping up two out at Ascot.

The final banker is Classic Anthem in the 2m4½f novice hurdle (1.45). He stayed on strongly to win in heavy ground at Sandown last time and should improve for the extra half-mile.

Plumpton Placepot perm

12.45

1 Through The Ages

1.15

1 Authorised Speed

1.45

1 Classic Anthem

2.15

5 Hititi

8 Transmission

2.50

3 Rose Of Arcadia

5 Foxboro

3.25

1 Kap Auteuil

7 Flagrant Delitiep

1x1x1x2x2x2=8 lines

