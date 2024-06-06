Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Market Rasen

Pyramid Place

3.48 Market Rasen

It’s not often the case that jump racing holds its own with the Flat fare in June, but that is certainly the case at Market Rasen where the feature is the 2m4½f handicap hurdle.

This Class 2 event has attracted a good field of 11 and the one who catches my eye is Pyramid Place

The seven-year-old might have been 66-1 at Aintree last time but that did not stop his winning well. He was making his debut for Harriet Dickin after leaving Syd Hosie’s yard and it was his first run for 174 days, but there were no signs of rustiness as he stayed on powerfully through from the back of the race to win going away by two and a quarter lengths.

The front two pulled nine lengths clear of the third, Wonderwall, who franked the form when finishing a good third at Cartmel next time, and the fact Pyramid Place found trouble in running as he weaved his way through the field means he looks fairly treated having gone up only 6lb.

That was also a career-best effort for my selection, who was running off a mark 6lb higher than when landing the Silver Trophy at Chepstow last season and there looks to be more to come.

Dickin has saddled four runners to finish in the first three from her last eight starters and Bradley Harris, who gets on well with Pyramid Place and has partnered him for three of his last five wins, is a positive booking. The jockey is a tidy 5-23 for the Dickin stable over the last five seasons.

Jonjo O’Neill saddles the biggest danger in All The Glory, but she took an early fall on her last outing at Haydock and it’s hard to know how she will come back from that, while the other market principal Hecouldbethere is going up two grades in class and might struggle.

Pyramid Place 15:48 Market Rasen View Racecard Jky: Bradley Harris (3lb) Tnr: Harriet Dickin

