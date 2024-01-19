Lingfield Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's selections for the £100,000 guaranteed pool

You could not get a much more competitive all-weather card than the one we have at Lingfield, and the Placepot, for which the pool is guaranteed to be at least £100,000, will take some getting.

There's no more open race than the first (12.15), although Epsom Faithfull is very well handicapped now and back at his best trip. Grenham Bay , running close to his best until dropped in trip last time, is the other suggestion.

In the next (12.50), Fire Demon beat a well-related (and backed) newcomer last time to finally get off the mark. This looks to be the only potential banker race, and he's it.

In the third (1.25), Orange N Blue showed promise last time and should do better under a more experienced jockey, while Bohemian Breeze has largely been consistent since switching to the all-weather and should go well again.

We'll go with three in the next (2.00) as it is seriously hard. Fantastic Fox has been creeping back to his best form since switched the the all-weather, while Hannon pair Talis Evolvere (beat a well-handicapped rival last time) and Forca Timao (good second when last seen) make some appeal.

The sprint (2.35) is also typically tricky, but I'm keen to take a chance on Zarzyni in first-time blinkers, while Bergerac is on a roll and Chipstead remains nicely treated after bouncing back to form last time.

That just leaves the featured Winter Oaks (3.10) in which I can't see past Oh So Grand and Behind The Scenes .

Lingfield Placepot perm

12.15

10 Epsom Faithfull

11 Grenham Bay

12.50

3 Fire Demon

1.25

2 Bohemian Breeze

7 Orange N Blue

2.00

3 Fantastic Fox

4 Talis Elvolvere

6 Forca Timao

2.35

2 Chipstead

3 Bergerac

9 Zarzyni

3.10

1 Oh So Grand

4 Behind The Scenes

2x1x2x3x3x2=72 lines

