Paul Kealy's play of the day at Ayr
Git Maker
Willie Mullins has a really strong hand in the featured Coral Scottish Grand National, although there was plenty of upheaval when Paul Townend was jocked up on Spanish Harlem rather than ante-post favourite Macdermott, who won so easily at Fairyhouse last time.
Spanish Harlem, who has finished third in all three of his novice chases but has been given a BHA mark of 140 against an Irish rating of 131, was a 20-1 chance until the riders were confirmed.
It's not going to be a surprise if he proves way better than his mark, but he hardly looks it on paper, and surely Git Maker will be unlucky to run into another horse as well handicapped as Inothewayurthinkin was in the Kim Muir at Cheltenham last month.
The winner scored by eight lengths, but has since gone on to win in Grade 1 company at Aintree and is clearly one of the best staying novice chasers in training.
Take him out of it and Git Maker has won a Kim Muir by 18 lengths and gone up just 1lb for it. He has to still be well handicapped and all he did was stay at Cheltenham, so this distance should not be a worry if he's over those exertions.
Published on 19 April 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:00, 19 April 2024
