Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next racenow
18:37 BallinrobeHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next racenow
18:37 BallinrobeHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingSaturday Sizzlers
premium

'He will surely have the race run to suit' - Paul Kealy with a magnificent seven selections at Ayr and Newbury

author image
Paul KealySenior tipster

Paul Kealy enjoyed a sensational Grand National meeting at Aintree – headlined by an incredible one-two in the big race itself.

In his weekly Betting World newsletter, sent exclusively to Members’ Club Ultimate subscribers every Wednesday, Kealy tipped I Am Maximus at 40-1 in early February. Come the day itself, he tipped I Am Maximus again, as well as selecting Delta Work as his runner-up – the Exacta paid £266.40.

Cruz Control at 9-1 and Strong Leader at 8-1 were other Aintree winners for Kealy, who also tipped 20-1 Topham hero Arizona Cardinal.

Access premium tipping

View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 19 April 2024inMembers' Club tips

Last updated 18:00, 19 April 2024

iconCopy
more inMembers' Club tips
more inMembers' Club tips