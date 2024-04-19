Ayr Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 pool on Scottish National day

Ayr's opener is as tight as you like for a six-runner race (1.15), so it's not an easy start for Placepot punters despite the small field.

I'd be concerned about the amount of pace in the race for the confirmed forward-goers but one of them Pembroke , who may well be happy dropping back to 2m, goes in with main fancy Tommy's Oscar , who should relish the way this is run.

Deeper Blue is quite a strong fancy for the second (1.50), but it's a tough enough race, so I'll add another couple.

I certainly haven't given up hope of Inch House improving again despite a poor effort when last seen, while Mofasa was a fair way behind Deeper Blue at Newbury, but that was after a break and he's entitled to get closer this time.

L'Eau Du Sud and Afadil are the two I like most in the Scottish Champion Hurdle (2.25), but I didn't come close to coming up with a selection for the following mares' race (3.00).

With no degree of confidence, my three against the field are Coco Mademoiselle , Ottizzini and Larchmont Lass .

It will be three again in the Scottish National (3.35), with main plays Git Maker and Mr Vango joined by Macdermott , who has become quite weak in the market for Willie Mullins but has a better profile than the Paul Townend-ridden Spanish Harlem to these eyes.

Dan Skelton may well get on the scoresheet in the final leg (4.10) with Major Fortune , who keeps winning and did so very easily last time, but we'll add I Love My Baie , whose commanding win from Pretending at Newbury received a big boost when the runner-up scored so comfortably at Chelteham on Thursday and who has winning form on soft ground at Ayr.

Ayr Placepot perm

1.15

1 Tommy's Oscar

3 Pembroke

1.50

3 Inch House

5 Mofasa

7 Deeper Blue

2.25

5 L'Eau Du Sud

10 Afadil

3.00

4 Ottizzini

5 Coco Mademoiselle

10 Larchmont Lass

3.35

11 Macdermott

14 Mr Vango

19 Git Maker

4.10

3 I Love My Baie

10 Major Fortune

2x3x2x3x3x2 = 216 lines

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. £5 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £5 win + £5 place). Receive £20 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. Valid up to seven days after registration. 18+. Full T&Cs apply . begambleaware.org . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.