Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Godwinson (3.15 Newbury)
Better than he showed in a good Kempton novice on his last start in August. This well-bred type is open to improvement on his handicap debut.
Ron Wood
Handicappers' nap
First Street (2.25 Ayr)
Has faced some stiff tasks since winning last season's Gerry Feilden off an official rating of 146, but has dropped to a tempting mark of 143 and should make a bold bid to resume winning ways.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Favour And Fortune (2.25 Ayr)
Sixth in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle, the form of which was franked at Aintree last week. The Alan King-trained six-year-old looks potentially well treated for his handicap debut.
Charlie Huggins
Speed figures
Mr Vango (3.35 Ayr)
Recorded a standout time when routing his rivals in an Exeter marathon in February and ran as well as could be expected in the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham. Lightly raced and progressive, he can make the long journey from Wantage worthwhile.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
Bampton Star (1.40 Bangor)
Improving type who is seeking a hat-trick over fences. Strong stayer at this distance and should have more to offer.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Stay Away Fay (3.35 Ayr)
Grade 1 winner over hurdles and looked just as good over fences when winning his first two starts. Bubble well and truly burst last time at Cheltenham when running no race and being pulled up, but had excuses and has always shaped like a thorough stayer. Despite shouldering top weight here, he has more than enough ability to make his presence felt.
Tom Gibbings
Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing
Read these next:
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Ayr
'He will surely have the race run to suit' - Paul Kealy with a magnificent seven selections at Ayr and Newbury
Ayr Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 pool on Scottish National day
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 19 April 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:00, 19 April 2024
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from Ayr's Scottish Grand National card on Saturday
- US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge provides two selections at Keeneland on Saturday
- Paul Kealy's play of the day at Ayr
- Ayr Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 pool on Scottish National day
- 2024 Scottish Grand National runners, pinstickers' guide: 'If ever there was a track and a trip to suit a horse, this is it'
- Manchester City vs Chelsea bet builder tips & best bets + get 40-1 for Man City to win: FA Cup free bets
- Scottish Grand National tips + £40 free bet for the racing at Ayr on Saturday
- CopyBet sign-up offer: Get £50 in free bets when you sign up and bet just £10 this April
- Atalanta vs Liverpool betting offer: Get £40 in Europa League free bets with Ladbrokes
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from Ayr's Scottish Grand National card on Saturday
- US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge provides two selections at Keeneland on Saturday
- Paul Kealy's play of the day at Ayr
- Ayr Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 pool on Scottish National day
- 2024 Scottish Grand National runners, pinstickers' guide: 'If ever there was a track and a trip to suit a horse, this is it'
- Manchester City vs Chelsea bet builder tips & best bets + get 40-1 for Man City to win: FA Cup free bets
- Scottish Grand National tips + £40 free bet for the racing at Ayr on Saturday
- CopyBet sign-up offer: Get £50 in free bets when you sign up and bet just £10 this April
- Atalanta vs Liverpool betting offer: Get £40 in Europa League free bets with Ladbrokes