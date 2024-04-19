Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Godwinson (3.15 Newbury)

Better than he showed in a good Kempton novice on his last start in August. This well-bred type is open to improvement on his handicap debut.
Ron Wood

Godwinson15:15 Newbury
Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Handicappers' nap

First Street (2.25 Ayr)

Has faced some stiff tasks since winning last season's Gerry Feilden off an official rating of 146, but has dropped to a tempting mark of 143 and should make a bold bid to resume winning ways.
Steve Mason

First Street14:25 Ayr
Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

The Punt nap

Favour And Fortune (2.25 Ayr)

Sixth in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle, the form of which was franked at Aintree last week. The Alan King-trained six-year-old looks potentially well treated for his handicap debut.
Charlie Huggins

Favour And Fortune14:25 Ayr
Jky: Tom Cannon Tnr: Alan King

Speed figures

Mr Vango (3.35 Ayr)

Recorded a standout time when routing his rivals in an Exeter marathon in February and ran as well as could be expected in the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham. Lightly raced and progressive, he can make the long journey from Wantage worthwhile.
Dave Edwards

Mr Vango15:35 Ayr
Jky: Ben Jones Tnr: Mrs Sara V Bradstock

West Country nap

Bampton Star (1.40 Bangor)

Improving type who is seeking a hat-trick over fences. Strong stayer at this distance and should have more to offer.
James Stevens

Bampton Star13:40 Bangor-on-Dee
Jky: Lorcan Williams Tnr: Jeremy Scott

Dark horse

Stay Away Fay (3.35 Ayr)

Grade 1 winner over hurdles and looked just as good over fences when winning his first two starts. Bubble well and truly burst last time at Cheltenham when running no race and being pulled up, but had excuses and has always shaped like a thorough stayer. Despite shouldering top weight here, he has more than enough ability to make his presence felt.
Tom Gibbings

Stay Away Fay15:35 Ayr
Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing 

Published on 19 April 2024

Last updated 18:00, 19 April 2024

