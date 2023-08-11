Paul Kealy's play of the day at Ascot

Batal Dubai

4.30 Ascot

The equine star on show is undoubtedly Quinault, who bids for a seven-timer in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Sprint.

He just held on by a nose last time at Newmarket to land his second big handicap of the season and you can hardly knock the form as the runner-up bolted up in Listed company next time in France, albeit seemingly improving for much softer ground.

This is where I will take issue with the rider, though, as for those two handicap wins Quinault was ridden by talented 5lb claimer Connor Planas, and with Luke Morris taking over here, he's effectively running off a 12lb higher mark than last time.

He's a cracking horse who is thriving and might well be up to it, but I reckon Batal Dubai is the bet of the day under Joao Moreira.

A son of King's Stand winner Profitable, he may have won by only a neck at Newcastle on Plate day, but he was constantly denied a run and gave the strong impression he was in a different league to his rivals with the way he cut through the pack after being switched.

He has gone up only 4lb for that, and after just six runs, three of them wins, he will surely have plenty more to come. There ought to be tons of pace on and that will suit this strong traveller down to the ground.

Batal Dubai 16:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Joao Moreira Tnr: Harry & Roger Charlton

