Newcastle Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool - plus £69,000 Jackpot rollover

The Tote Jackpot rolled over on Wednesday, resulting in £69,000 in the pool at Newcastle on Thursday. Read on for Robbie Wilders' Newcastle selections . . .



Newcastle's twilight all-weather card is the place to go for the Tote's £50,000 guarantee and Jackpot rollover and the opener (4.15) looks straightforward as Optik won a handicap off 52 easily last week and should be too strong dropped into classified company.

La Boo ran a decent race in the Hilary Needler when last seen and is first on the list for the 5f maiden (4.45). Helga Brandt relished dropping to the minimum distance at Wolverhampton last time and also goes in.

Marcello Si arrives in better form than most in the next (5.15). Shine's Ambition has been rated much higher in the past and provides a reasonable back-up play.

The key formline in the mile handicap (5.45) seems to be the course-and-distance contest won by Pallas Lord 17 days ago. Odd Socks Havana was third then and landed this race last year.

The 5f handicap (6.15) is tricky. Go with Rory , who returned to form when second here three days ago, and Urban Dandy , another winner over track and trip who never seems to run a bad race.

I'm taking no chances in the final leg (6.45). Enderman and Willow Baby were third and fourth here recently (second in that race has won since), while Noble Captain is another to arrive here in decent heart.

Newcastle Placepot perm

4.15

1 Optik

4.45

9 Helga Brandt

11 La Boo

5.15

6 Marcello Si

10 Shine’s Ambition

5.45

2 Pallas Lord

4 Odd Socks Havana

6.15

3 Rory

5 Urban Dandy

6.45

1 Enderman

2 Willow Baby

9 Noble Captain

1x2x2x2x2x3 = 48 lines

