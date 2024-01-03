Newcastle Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders serves up his all-weather perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote's £50,000 Placepot guarantee heads to Newcastle and in-form mare Spirit Of Ash is banker material in the opening staying handicap (3.37). She shaped much better than the result last time and can deal with the step up in trip.

Irish raider Big Dream has been rated much higher in the past and is well drawn to strike in division one of the mile handicap (4.10). Maraakiz is the other to select after bouncing back to form when fourth at Southwell. The handicapper has been kind to him.

Course-and-distance winner Eleven Eleven and Fifty Sent , who ran much better here recently after a series of poor efforts, make most appeal in the second division (4.40).

Shrewd owners The Horse Watchers are sure to have some fun with August and he is relied upon in the next (5.10) after two solid runner-up finishes for this team. His form ties in with the Karl Burke-trained Bystander , who towers above the rest in the mile novice (5.40) and could be a top prospect.

Handicap debutante Warming has plenty in her favour in the final leg (6.10) for George Boughey and can bring it home.

Newcastle Placepot perm

3.37

3 Spirit Of Ash

4.10

3 Big Dream

5 Maraakiz

4.40

1 Eleven Eleven

4 Fifty Sent

5.10

3 August

5.40

1 Bystander

6.10

1 Warming

1x2x2x1x1x1 = 4 lines

