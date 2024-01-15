Newcastle Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders eyes up the £50,000 guarantee

The Tote's £50,000 guarantee heads to Newcastle and Belle Of Annandale , who has been in good form over hurdles, should be thereabouts on her return to the Flat in the opener (3.55). Spirit Of Ash provides solid insurance on this return to a more suitable trip.

Plenty are in with chances in the mile classified race (4.25). Go with lightly raced four-year-olds Barossa and Maddisonelle . Both have shown a bit of promise at a moderate level.

The mile handicap (5.00) is competitive. Swiss Ace is first on the list for Ruth Carr after he readily brushed aside a well-backed favourite here last time. The other to select is Oliver Show , who failed to justify strong market support on his first run for George Boughey but deserves another chance.

Boughey trains another with strong claims in the 7f handicap (5.30) in impressive last-time-out winner Better . Princess Alice , a likely improver on her handicap debut, also goes in.

There is limited form to go in the 7f fillies' maiden (6.00). Absolute Star makes some appeal on pedigree, as do Richard Fahey's pair, Mystical Maria and Sunblock .

Billyjoh defied a slow start to win in good style at Southwell last time and is banked on in the final leg (6.30).

Newcastle Placepot tips

3.55

1 Belle Of Annandale

3 Spirit Of Ash

4.25

1 Barossa

5 Maddisonelle

5.00

2 Swiss Ace

3 Oliver Show

5.30

5 Princess Alice

6 Better

6.00

3 Absolute Star

7 Mystical Maria

9 Sunblock

6.30

5 Billyjoh

2x2x2x2x3x1 = 48 lines

