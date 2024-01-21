Newcastle Placepot tips: Richard Birch casts his eye over the £50,000 guaranteed all-weather card

Eagle’s Realm and Zephlyn can get punters off to a flyer in the opening leg (3.50) of the Newcastle Placepot, which carries guaranteed money of £50,000.

Prolific Eagle’s Realm is 8lb better off with Show No Fear based on their course-and-distance clash in November, when they occupied the first two places. Zephlyn, third to Show No Fear this month, has a 7lb pull and merits inclusion.

If Royal Prospect reproduces the form of his course-and-distance success over a fortnight ago he will take some beating in leg two (4.25). Likewise, it’s hard to oppose Waleefy , a half-brother to the brilliant Baaeed and King George hero Hukum, in leg three (5.00).

Rory holds several rivals on various formlines in leg four (5.30), and is preferred to Brownlee. Dire Wolf can make the long trip from Epsom pay by following up his Lingfield win in the penultimate leg (6.00).

Mercurius Power gave Panama City 3lb and a comfortable beating over course and distance last month. He now receives 2lb from that rival when Ben Sanderson’s claim is taken into account and should confirm the form in the final leg (6.30). Eleven Eleven provides insurance.

Newcastle Placepot tips

3.50

1 Eagle’s Realm

9 Zephlyn

4.25

6 Royal Prospect

5.00

10 Waleefy

5.30

4 Brownlee

5 Rory

6.00

1 Dire Wolf

6.30

1 Mercurius Power

10 Eleven Eleven

2x1x1x2x1x2 = 8 lines

