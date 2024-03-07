Newcastle Placepot tips: Paul Kealy takes aim at the £50,000 guarantee

It's off to Newcastle for the Tote's £50,000 Placepot guarantee, and I'm going to chance banking in the first (5.00).

Lochnaver didn't handle the drop to a mile last time, but is back up to her right trip of 1m2f and, having narrowly been beaten over that distance two starts ago, should be hard to keep out of the frame in a race of largely fully exposed rivals.

The next (5.30) looks a little tougher but One More Dream has run two fine races recently and Blackjack rarely runs a bad one, so they'll do.

In the third (6.00), topweight Vixey was improving when last seen and might be better than this grade, while the race-fit Novak looks fairly treated.

George Boughey has an excellent strike-rate at Newcastle, so his newcomer Star Jasmine will likely go well, while Sneaky Girl has an excellent pedigree. They can serve it up to those with experience in the fillies' maiden (6.30).

The last two legs are desperately difficult and I could have made cases for plenty in each of them. I'll go with three in each, starting with Alafdhal , Water Of Leith and Rogue De Vega in the fifth (7.00), followed by Danielsflyer , Hartswood and Star Shield in the last (7.30).

Newcastle Placepot perm

5.00

7 Lochnaver

5.30

1 One More Dream

3 Blackjack

6.00

1 Vixey

3 Novak

6.30

6 Sneaky Girl

7 Star Jasmine

7.00

1 Alafdhal

5 Rogue De Vega

6 Water Of Leith

7.30

2 Hartswood

10 Star Shield

12 Danielsflyer

1x2x2x2x3x3 = 72 lines

Read this next:

Paul Kealy has two bets at Ayr on Friday and questions the lack of British entries in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. £/€10 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place). Receive £/€30 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply . begambleaware.org . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.