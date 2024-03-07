TippingPaul Kealy
premium
Paul Kealy has two bets at Ayr on Friday and questions the lack of British entries in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle
Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Members' Club tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 7 March 2024inMembers' Club tips
Last updated 18:00, 7 March 2024
Copy
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'He should be suited by this extra furlong' - Alan Sweetman with two all-weather tips at Dundalk on Friday
- 'He could be extremely well treated' - Phill Anderson has four picks for Thursday's action
- '14-1 is a bit of a gift' - Keith Melrose with a chaser to follow at Catterick
- 'A reproduction of that latest run should be good enough' - in-form Graeme Rodway with three Wednesday wagers
- 'He's at the right end of the handicap' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
more inBetting offers
- Cheltenham free bets: get 50% back up to £25 in free bets with Planet Sport
- Get £80 in free bets with Paddy Power, Betfair and Sky Bet for the Cheltenham Festival
- Get a £1 free bet for each race during the Cheltenham Festival: Unibet sign-up offer
- Cheltenham betting offer: Unlock £40 in free bets with Sky Bet
- Cheltenham betting offer: grab £60 in free bets with BetMGM for the festival's races
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'He should be suited by this extra furlong' - Alan Sweetman with two all-weather tips at Dundalk on Friday
- 'He could be extremely well treated' - Phill Anderson has four picks for Thursday's action
- '14-1 is a bit of a gift' - Keith Melrose with a chaser to follow at Catterick
- 'A reproduction of that latest run should be good enough' - in-form Graeme Rodway with three Wednesday wagers
- 'He's at the right end of the handicap' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
more inBetting offers
- Cheltenham free bets: get 50% back up to £25 in free bets with Planet Sport
- Get £80 in free bets with Paddy Power, Betfair and Sky Bet for the Cheltenham Festival
- Get a £1 free bet for each race during the Cheltenham Festival: Unibet sign-up offer
- Cheltenham betting offer: Unlock £40 in free bets with Sky Bet
- Cheltenham betting offer: grab £60 in free bets with BetMGM for the festival's races