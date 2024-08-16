Newbury Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £100k guaranteed pool

A 3lb penalty for his Goodwood win makes things a bit harder for Al Aasy in Newbury's opener (1.50), but he still appeals as banker material for the Placepot.

He won easily on the only occasion he raced over as far as 1m5f, and he looked as good as ever when quickening up to win a shade cosily at Goodwood.

The second (2.25) is a bit trickier. I can't trust The Big Board on his form away from Ascot this season, so the picks are three-year-old pair Mc Loven and Myconian , who have both run very well lately.

Streets Of Gold is the class act in the 7f handicap (3.00), but it's an open race, so I'll add United Approach , who remains promising even if he might want easier ground, and Be Frank , who is priced as though he has run worse races than he has this term.

I'm not convinced by anything in the Hungerford (3.35), so I'll go with three despite only seven runners. Kikkuli is the form horse on the ratings, while past winners Witch Hunter and Jumby are well up to this on their best form.

A big-field maiden comes next (4.05), and with those who have run not seeming to be up to that much, I'll go with a couple of newcomers.

Aftermath is well entered up for Aidan O'Brien, while Cosmic Year is a half-brother to Time Test and related to a stack of other winners as well.

That just leaves a fairly run-of-the-mill 1m4f handicap (4.40), with the selections being Hutchence , who was off the mark in good style on his third attempt at handicaps last time, and Mafnood , who tends to regularly run his race without winning.

Newbury Placepot perm

1.50

1 Al Aasy

2.25

5 Myconian

6 Mc Loven

3.00

1 Streets Of Gold

8 United Approach

12 Be Frank

3.35

2 Jumby

5 Witch Hunter

6 Kikkuli

4.05

1 Aftermath

5 Cosmic Year

4.40

5 Mafnood

6 Hutchence

1x2x3x3x2x2 = 72 lines

