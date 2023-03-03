Newbury Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm at Newbury for the £250k guaranteed pot

There's a small but select field for the opening veterans' chase at Newbury (1.40) as it features two past winners of the Coral Gold Cup in De Rasher Counter and Cloth Cap.

Both have lost their form in a big way, though, and preference for Placepot purposes is with , who was a cracking second last time out, and , who is a winner this season and has gone well at Newbury before.

and are my two in the following handicap hurdle (2.10), while in the Greatwood Gold Cup I couldn't leave Zanza and out of calculations.

The latter gets the nod as I think Zanza is more of a stayer these days and I'll add on his first run for Paul Nicholls.

In the next (3.25) looked a horse worth following for Richard Bandey when winning on his stable debut, and his third at Cheltenham on his next run was a fine effort. He didn't like the ground when pulled up by David Bass last time, and can get back on the right track here.

However, it's a tight little race and has to be of interest taking a marked drop in class.

and would be the selections in the fifth leg (4.00) which is a tricky enough heat, while in the last (4.35) can bring home the money, assuming we're still in!

Newbury Placepot perm

1.40

1 Mister Malarky

4 Larry

2.10

2 Jay Bee Why

6 Give Me A Moment

2.45

1 Paint The Dream

4 Espoir De Guye

3.25

1 Onemorefortheroad

5 Master Dancer

4.00

2 Poncho

3 Dom Perry

4.35

3 Neon Moon

2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 1 = 32 lines

