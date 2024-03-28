Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's three meetings
Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
Fontwell
2.32: Dreaming Blue
Copper Cove, a course winner over hurdles on heavy ground last month, could be a tough nut to crack if he takes to chasing at the second attempt but Dreaming Blue may benefit from today's drop back in trip and is selected in the hope he dominates from the front. Chris Wilson
Southwell
7.30: Yaajooz
A competitive race of its type but the claims of Yaajooz seem particularly compelling. George Boughey's recent recruit shaped well on Saturday's handicap debut, travelling strongly but conceding first run to the winner, and compensation awaits before his new mark kicks in. Silver Trumpet has more on his plate than when winning at Kempton and the main dangers to the selection could be Berry Clever and Interestnpenalties. Paul Smith
Wetherby
5.05: Kinder Kid
The unexposed 6yo Kinder Kid relished the step up in trip when winning by 7l over C&D last week and can follow up under a 7lb penalty. Perhaps the well-handicapped Bullion Boss will be the chief danger on his second start back from a long absence. The mare It's Maisy is next on the list. Ben Hutton
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 28 March 2024inNap of the day
Last updated 07:00, 28 March 2024
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's three meetings
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's four meetings
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's three meetings
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's four meetings
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's six meetings
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's three meetings
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's four meetings
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's three meetings
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's four meetings
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's six meetings