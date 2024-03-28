Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's three meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Fontwell

2.32: Dreaming Blue

Copper Cove, a course winner over hurdles on heavy ground last month, could be a tough nut to crack if he takes to chasing at the second attempt but Dreaming Blue may benefit from today's drop back in trip and is selected in the hope he dominates from the front. Chris Wilson

Dreaming Blue 14:32 Fontwell View Racecard Jky: Freddie Gingell (5lb) Tnr: Anthony Honeyball

Southwell

7.30: Yaajooz

A competitive race of its type but the claims of Yaajooz seem particularly compelling. George Boughey's recent recruit shaped well on Saturday's handicap debut, travelling strongly but conceding first run to the winner, and compensation awaits before his new mark kicks in. Silver Trumpet has more on his plate than when winning at Kempton and the main dangers to the selection could be Berry Clever and Interestnpenalties. Paul Smith

Yaajooz 19:30 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

Wetherby

5.05: Kinder Kid

The unexposed 6yo Kinder Kid relished the step up in trip when winning by 7l over C&D last week and can follow up under a 7lb penalty. Perhaps the well-handicapped Bullion Boss will be the chief danger on his second start back from a long absence. The mare It's Maisy is next on the list. Ben Hutton

Kinder Kid 17:05 Wetherby View Racecard Jky: Ross Chapman Tnr: Tina Jackson

