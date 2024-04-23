Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Tuesday's bet bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team. . .

Epsom

5.05: Show Biz Kid

The Richard Hannon-trained Show Biz Kid was a promising third at Salisbury on the middle of his three 2yo starts and may well be on a good mark. Portsmouth is another handicap newcomer who brings potential and he is second choice ahead of Mr Baloo (a stablemate of the selection) and Dashinwhitesargent.

Ben Hutton

Show Biz Kid 17:05 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Richard Hannon

Gowran Park

6.15: Givemehoperosa

Fourth on her handicap/seasonal debut at Leopardstown, Givemehoperosa can turn the tables on third-placed Duke Of Leggagh. Quantum Light has cheekpieces on for the first time and should be sharper for a Dundalk run. Roderick could go well again after an encouraging Leopardstown third, with Sixpack and Mulgrave among those behind.

Alan Sweetman

Givemehoperosa 18:15 Gowran Park View Racecard Jky: James Ryan (5lb) Tnr: Jack W Davison

Southwell

4.40: Mr Bramley

Topweight Mr Bramley makes his handicap debut having won his first two hurdle starts and he is taken to maintain his unbeaten record in this sphere. Tommy Time is another handicap newcomer with a solid record in novice hurdles and he is second choice. Awaythelad, Elogio and High Treason may be capable of better, while good ground would be a big plus for the claims of Fenna's Loss.

Ben Hutton

Mr Bramley 16:40 Southwell View Racecard Jky: Henry Brooke Tnr: Jedd O'Keeffe

Tipperary

3.00: The Busy Fool

Six handicap debutants and one of them, The Busy Fool could be well treated after three placed efforts in maidens. The Rothwell stable is back in good form and the Thurles bumper winner has always been held in high regard. Picture Of You and Golden Temple are other entrants to handicap company that merit respect. New headgear is tried on Splashing Out who has been in good form but drying ground may not be ideal for her.

Mark Nunan

The Busy Fool 15:00 Tipperary View Racecard Jky: James O'Sullivan Tnr: P J Rothwell

Wolverhampton

8.00: Coolree

It's easy enough to pick holes in most in a weak handicap and this may well be best left to Coolree, who's been threatening since returning from wind surgery and will be happier back down from the extended 1m1f. Covert Legend has the ability and maybe Rossa Ryan's the man for the job but he's very risky.

Graham Wheldon

Coolree 20:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Amy Murphy

Yarmouth

2.00: Medician Star

Michael Bell's Medician Star was always on the back foot after starting slowly on his handicap debut at Lingfield and ran really well in the circumstances. Silver Shamrock has two good runs here under her belt and, although only sixth ten days ago, she was bearing down on the principals late on. Magic Rascal is the dark horse on his handicap debut.

Alistair Jones

Medician Star 14:00 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: Michael Bell

