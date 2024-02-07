Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Wednesday's four meetings
Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Fairyhouse
4.00: Whimsy
It's a clear standard that Whimsy sets. She has run some big races in defeat for her new yard including a second to Elixir D'ainay and she'll be hard to beat if she's back at that sort of level. Irish Emery is probably capable and is marginally preferred to Hey Whatever for the runner-up spot. Phill Anderson
Kempton
7.00: Symbol Of Light
On the back of a rock-solid effort, Symbol Of Light can add to his wins for Charlie Appleby and record a first success since joining Julie Camacho. Aratus, who has a consistent record at Kempton, is second choice ahead of Greatgadian who looks another major contender on recent form. Dragon Icon and Sudden Ambush are interesting types. Steve Boow
Ludlow
3.20: Bonttay
Two grab the eye. One has to be Masked Dance, given that she won by a street when making her breakthrough at Doncaster, but Bonttay is taken to recoup the losses incurred when coming to grief at Cheltenham. The selection was 7-4 favourite for a more valuable mares' handicap that day when upped to 2m4f, which should have suited her but she was denied the opportunity to prove it when unseating two out, travelling strongly upsides the leaders at the time. Richard Austen
Sedgefield
4.40: Townhill
There is probably still more to come from Townhill, who doesn't look harshly treated by a 5lb rise for winning a 15-runner Doncaster handicap last month and has shaped as though this marathon trip might unlock further improvement. Onestepatatime is much better known as a chaser but he's very well suited by 3m3f around here and looks quite interesting off his lower hurdles mark. The teenager Be My Sea is a more speculative option to consider. Chris Wilson
Published on 7 February 2024inNap of the day
Last updated 07:00, 7 February 2024
