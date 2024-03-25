Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's three meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Exeter

3.50: Classic Maestro

Having won two in a row over hurdles, Classic Maestro (nap) was unfortunate to bump into the very well-handicapped Doyouknowwhatimean on last month's chase debut at Lingfield, and he can regain the winning thread now back in this discipline. Recent C&D maiden winner Pirates' Tale is unexposed and could be a danger on his handicap debut, while the return of the tongue-tie could be the catalyst for a revival from the two-time French winner Now Or Never.

Ben Hutton

Classic Maestro 15:50 Exeter View Racecard Jky: Luke Scott (5lb) Tnr: Jennie Candlish

Huntingdon

4.05: My Friend Sean

Not so competitive as the numbers suggest and Tom Lacey's My Friend Sean (nap) is taken to build on his improved handicap debut third at Doncaster and gain a breakthrough success. Baghdad Central, who was fifth in that contest, could emerge as the chief threat, although handicap debutants Highway One O Four and Paddy In The Caddy need factoring in too.

Peter Entwistle

My Friend Sean 16:05 Huntingdon View Racecard Jky: Stan Sheppard Tnr: Tom Lacey

Newcastle

5.30: Asgard's Captain

Dual Tapeta winner Bearwith ended last season with a 5l win at Beverley and has claims if he can pick up where he left off. Westernesse is still unexposed at this trip and needs watching in the market on his return, while the very lightly raced Soowaih looks interesting upped to 1m2f on his stable debut. However, it is hard to get away from the highly progressive Asgard's Captain (nap), who made it five wins from his last eight starts when forging clear over C&D last time.

David Moon

Asgard's Captain 17:30 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Rhys Clutterbuck Tnr: Dylan Cunha

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.