Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's two meetings
Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Hereford
2.10: Innisfree Lad
Last year's winner INNISFREE LAD (nap) returns here off a handy mark and is taken to maintain his unbeaten record at Hereford. Southern Sam, who holds solid-looking claims back down in distance, is feared most. Volcano and Burrows Park have more to prove in this scenario.
Steve Boow
Naas
3.25: Champagne Mahler
Some interesting ones here, including some with higher chase marks such as Whacker Clan and Hereditary Rule. Lazer Wolf and Big Island are two that make plenty of appeal, but this might just go to CHAMPAGNE MAHLER(nap), impressive when scoring at Gowran and can follow up despite an 11lb rise.
Justin O'Hanlon
Published on 25 February 2024inFree tips
Last updated 07:00, 25 February 2024
