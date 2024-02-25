Racing Post logo
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's two meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Image link

Hereford

2.10: Innisfree Lad

Last year's winner INNISFREE LAD (nap) returns here off a handy mark and is taken to maintain his unbeaten record at Hereford. Southern Sam, who holds solid-looking claims back down in distance, is feared most. Volcano and Burrows Park have more to prove in this scenario.
Steve Boow

Silk
Innisfree Lad14:10 Hereford
View Racecard
Jky: Fergus Gillard Tnr: David Dennis

Naas

3.25: Champagne Mahler

Some interesting ones here, including some with higher chase marks such as Whacker Clan and Hereditary Rule. Lazer Wolf and Big Island are two that make plenty of appeal, but this might just go to CHAMPAGNE MAHLER(nap), impressive when scoring at Gowran and can follow up despite an 11lb rise.
Justin O'Hanlon

Silk
Champagne Mahler15:25 Naas
View Racecard
Jky: Rachael Blackmore Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

Published on 25 February 2024inFree tips

Last updated 07:00, 25 February 2024

