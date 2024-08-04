Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:50 GalwayHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:50 GalwayHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Chester

5.05: Sea Grey

Bang-in-form five-year-old Sea Grey was nudged up only 2lb for his win three weeks ago and, with useful 7lb claimer Charlie Maggs recruited, he can complete a course hat-trick. Cambria Legend is open to improvement over this new trip but has twice been beaten at short odds since his Haydock romp in May and Swordstick may pose a bigger threat to the selection.
Chris Wilson

Silk
Sea Grey17:05 Chester
View Racecard
Jky: Charlie Maggs (7lb)Tnr: Donald McCain

Galway

5.00: Iseult Of Ireland

Artful Approach won well here earlier in the week but has a tough task today up 7lb from stall 19. Tachos is an improving sort too but has stall 17 to deal with. The unexposed Iseult Of Ireland may be able to make use of stall one and score on his handicap debut in first-time cheekpieces. Presence can go well.
Tyrone Molloy

Silk
Iseult Of Ireland17:00 Galway
View Racecard
Jky: Wayne Lordan Tnr: A P O'Brien

Haydock

5.45: Letsbefrank

The Jim Goldie-trained Letsbefrank is bidding for a £100,000 bonus by winning three Sky Bet Sunday Series races this season, and there can be considerable optimism that this unexposed and progressive four-year-old can get the job done. His main threat could come from the mare Arrange, who kept on strongly for second over 1m6f here last time. Two-time course winner Arctic Fox could also be involved.
Ben Hutton

Silk
Letsbefrank17:45 Haydock
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Jim Goldie

Read this next:

Haydock Placepot tips: Tom Segal's perm for the £100,000 guaranteed pool at the Sunday Series meeting   

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on inFree tips

Last updated

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers