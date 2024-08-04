Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Chester

5.05: Sea Grey

Bang-in-form five-year-old Sea Grey was nudged up only 2lb for his win three weeks ago and, with useful 7lb claimer Charlie Maggs recruited, he can complete a course hat-trick. Cambria Legend is open to improvement over this new trip but has twice been beaten at short odds since his Haydock romp in May and Swordstick may pose a bigger threat to the selection.

Chris Wilson

Sea Grey 17:05 Chester View Racecard Jky: Charlie Maggs (7lb) Tnr: Donald McCain

Galway

5.00: Iseult Of Ireland

Artful Approach won well here earlier in the week but has a tough task today up 7lb from stall 19. Tachos is an improving sort too but has stall 17 to deal with. The unexposed Iseult Of Ireland may be able to make use of stall one and score on his handicap debut in first-time cheekpieces. Presence can go well.

Tyrone Molloy

Iseult Of Ireland 17:00 Galway View Racecard Jky: Wayne Lordan Tnr: A P O'Brien

Haydock

5.45: Letsbefrank

The Jim Goldie-trained Letsbefrank is bidding for a £100,000 bonus by winning three Sky Bet Sunday Series races this season, and there can be considerable optimism that this unexposed and progressive four-year-old can get the job done. His main threat could come from the mare Arrange, who kept on strongly for second over 1m6f here last time. Two-time course winner Arctic Fox could also be involved.

Ben Hutton

Letsbefrank 17:45 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Jim Goldie

Read this next:

Haydock Placepot tips: Tom Segal's perm for the £100,000 guaranteed pool at the Sunday Series meeting

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.