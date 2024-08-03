Haydock Placepot tips: Tom Segal's perm for the £100,000 guaranteed pool at the Sunday Series meeting

American Affair has looked to be a sprinter going places this season and he's the obvious place to start in the 5f handicap (6.15). However, the fact that he's been off the track for nearly 50 days suggests he might not have had a smooth run and so it's worth sticking in Existent in the Placepot as well after his eyecatching effort at Ascot recently.

Key To Cotai 's Carlisle form behind Jabaara is working out well and she remains on a workable mark in the 7f fillies' handicap (5.15). She's included along with Back See Daa , who drops in class having run solidly in Listed company last time.

The other handicap that needs two in the perm is the staying race (5.45). Arrange kept on well over 1m6f at the track last time and will appreciate the return to 2m, so she looks sure to go well, as does Filibustering . The latter wasn't disgraced in a good race here last time and remains on a fair mark on his best form.

Solomon was desperately unlucky at York on his last run and is worth another chance in the opener (3.45). He can be relied upon to make the frame as can Airspeed in the following nursery (4.15).

Airspeed bumped into subsequent Royal Ascot winner Ain’t Nobody on his debut and a juvenile who wasn't beaten far in a Group 3 at Goodwood on his next start, so his form is good and he looks sure to appreciate the step up to 6f.

Finally, Leonardo Dax was a big eyecatcher on his debut from a bad draw at Windsor. With that form working out nicely, he should make the frame in the 6f maiden (4.45)

Haydock Placepot perm

3.45

4 Solomon

4.15

2 Airspeed

4.45

7 Leonardo Dax

5.15

2 Back See Daa

3 Key To Cotai

5.45

5 Arrange

10 Filibustering

6.15

3 Existent

5 American Affair

1x1x1x2x2x2=8 lines

