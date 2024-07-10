- More
Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings
Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
Catterick
4.55: Puella Law
Both Zainabb and Heartwarmer (next best) have somewhat below-par last-time efforts to forgive, and whilst either could bounce back the latter may prove the one less inconvenienced if the rain has come in quantity. Puella Law has even less to fear from deteriorating conditions having broken her maiden on soft, and assuming she receives a sufficient stamina test despite the sharp 7f she is taken to make it two wins from her last three.
Jeremy Grayson
Fairyhouse
5.25: Rudi's Apple
A decent maiden in which Windsor Castle sixth Rudi's Apple is taken to get off the mark, this extra furlong likely to suit. The selection could be given a good test however by the likes of Snapdragon, Black Forza and Zambales, while barrier trial third Whiskey And Beer is also worth a look.
Alan Hewison
Ffos Las
6.50: City Escape
Several have possibilities but the vote goes to the well-handicapped City Escape, who was an eyecatching third at Wolverhampton ten days ago and looks interesting now returned to the scene of her last two wins. The last-time-out winners Jimmy Mark and Dappled Light are feared most in that order, although Alyara went close at Bath last week and has claims if she can repeat that form. Another to consider is Change Of Fortune.
David Moon
Kempton
7.40: Chindwin
C&D winner Kynsa would have a good chance if allowed her own way in front, but that's not guaranteed. Got No Dollars, another C&D winner, is respected on the form he was showing on Polytrack (including here) during the winter, but the vote goes to Chindwin who defied a lengthy absence when making a successful stable debut at Wolverhampton in April. He may still have more to offer for his new connections.
David Bellingham
Lingfield
3.30: Wannabeawallaby
Being a 3yo who is heading in the right direction and whose form stacks up well, Wannabeawallaby looks poised to open his account. Warmonger, who ties in with the selection on Yarmouth running, is feared most. Wannabe Brave and Longuerue complete the shortlist.
Steve Boow
Yarmouth
2.40: United Force
Sean D Bowen got a tune out of United Force when they just missed out here recently and he can claim his 5lb this time. Top Button (runs on Tuesday) is a likely danger along with course regular Spanish Mane.
Alistair Jones
