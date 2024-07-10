Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Catterick

4.55: Puella Law

Both Zainabb and Heartwarmer (next best) have somewhat below-par last-time efforts to forgive, and whilst either could bounce back the latter may prove the one less inconvenienced if the rain has come in quantity. Puella Law has even less to fear from deteriorating conditions having broken her maiden on soft, and assuming she receives a sufficient stamina test despite the sharp 7f she is taken to make it two wins from her last three.

Jeremy Grayson

Puella Law 16:55 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: John & Sean Quinn

Fairyhouse

5.25: Rudi's Apple

A decent maiden in which Windsor Castle sixth Rudi's Apple is taken to get off the mark, this extra furlong likely to suit. The selection could be given a good test however by the likes of Snapdragon, Black Forza and Zambales, while barrier trial third Whiskey And Beer is also worth a look.

Alan Hewison

Rudi's Apple 17:25 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Ffos Las

6.50: City Escape

Several have possibilities but the vote goes to the well-handicapped City Escape, who was an eyecatching third at Wolverhampton ten days ago and looks interesting now returned to the scene of her last two wins. The last-time-out winners Jimmy Mark and Dappled Light are feared most in that order, although Alyara went close at Bath last week and has claims if she can repeat that form. Another to consider is Change Of Fortune.

David Moon

City Escape 18:50 Ffos Las View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Mark Loughnane

Kempton

7.40: Chindwin

C&D winner Kynsa would have a good chance if allowed her own way in front, but that's not guaranteed. Got No Dollars, another C&D winner, is respected on the form he was showing on Polytrack (including here) during the winter, but the vote goes to Chindwin who defied a lengthy absence when making a successful stable debut at Wolverhampton in April. He may still have more to offer for his new connections.

David Bellingham

Chindwin 19:40 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: James Owen

Lingfield

3.30: Wannabeawallaby

Being a 3yo who is heading in the right direction and whose form stacks up well, Wannabeawallaby looks poised to open his account. Warmonger, who ties in with the selection on Yarmouth running, is feared most. Wannabe Brave and Longuerue complete the shortlist.

Steve Boow

Wannabeawallaby 15:30 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Kieran O'Neill Tnr: Dylan Cunha

Yarmouth

2.40: United Force

Sean D Bowen got a tune out of United Force when they just missed out here recently and he can claim his 5lb this time. Top Button (runs on Tuesday) is a likely danger along with course regular Spanish Mane.

Alistair Jones

United Force 14:40 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Sean D Bowen (5lb) Tnr: Clare Hobson

Read these next:

Kempton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool

Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Happy Valley on Wednesday

'Everything looks to be in place for this consistent stayer to strike' - our in-form tipster with two wise wagers

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.