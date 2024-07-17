Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Pisanello (3.55 Hamilton)

Won a competitive York handicap last month and wasn’t seen to best effect in a modestly-run race here last time. Still looks fairly treated and can resume winning ways with Danny Tudhope taking over in the saddle.

Matt Gardner

Pisanello 15:55 Hamilton Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

Eyecatcher

Thunder Run (3.25 Hamilton)

The Karl Burke-trained three-year-old built on a promising debut with a convincing win at Thirsk last time and looks well up to defying a penalty.

Steffan Edwards

Thunder Run 15:25 Hamilton Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: K R Burke

The Punt nap

Tarawa (6.50 Leopardstown)

Last year's Irish 1,000 Guineas fourth was highly impressive in a course-and-distance Listed contest under Chris Hayes last time and should easily have enough in the locker again.

Matt Rennie

Tarawa 18:50 Leopardstown Jky: Chris Hayes Tnr: D K Weld

Newmarket nap

Attack (5.55 Epsom)

John and Thady Gosden's youngster was a bit below-par last time but has since worked well on the Al Bahathri.

David Milnes

Attack 17:55 Epsom Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Speed figures

Tele Red (3.55 Hamilton)

Made a pleasing return when runner-up at Pontefract this month and has a healthy points advantage on the stopwatch.

Dave Edwards

Tele Red 15:55 Hamilton Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

Dark horse

Redarna (3.55 Hamilton)

Potentially well in on a mark of 83 having won over course and distance off a mark of 89. Jockey Paul Mulrennan has ridden him to victory four times previously and is booked for the ride.

Sam Hardy

Redarna 15:55 Hamilton Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Dianne Sayer

