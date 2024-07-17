- More
Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Pisanello (3.55 Hamilton)
Won a competitive York handicap last month and wasn’t seen to best effect in a modestly-run race here last time. Still looks fairly treated and can resume winning ways with Danny Tudhope taking over in the saddle.
Matt Gardner
Eyecatcher
Thunder Run (3.25 Hamilton)
The Karl Burke-trained three-year-old built on a promising debut with a convincing win at Thirsk last time and looks well up to defying a penalty.
Steffan Edwards
The Punt nap
Tarawa (6.50 Leopardstown)
Last year's Irish 1,000 Guineas fourth was highly impressive in a course-and-distance Listed contest under Chris Hayes last time and should easily have enough in the locker again.
Matt Rennie
Newmarket nap
Attack (5.55 Epsom)
John and Thady Gosden's youngster was a bit below-par last time but has since worked well on the Al Bahathri.
David Milnes
Speed figures
Tele Red (3.55 Hamilton)
Made a pleasing return when runner-up at Pontefract this month and has a healthy points advantage on the stopwatch.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Redarna (3.55 Hamilton)
Potentially well in on a mark of 83 having won over course and distance off a mark of 89. Jockey Paul Mulrennan has ridden him to victory four times previously and is booked for the ride.
Sam Hardy
